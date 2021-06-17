Frank Earl Jackson

Published 12:17 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Jackson

May 8, 1952 – June 6, 2021

Frank Earl Jackson, 69, retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Ochsner Westbank Medical Center in Gretna, Louisiana. A celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Missionary Baptist Church, 77 Hollywood Road, Fayette. Services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Orin D. Grant, Sr., Pastor of the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Gretna, Louisiana. Professional services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home, Fayette.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Spencer Funeral Home and Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church.

