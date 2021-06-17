Martinique Essrome Rounds

Nov. 2, 1976 – June 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Martinque Essrome Rounds, 44, of Natchez, who died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan Sr. officiating. It is mandatory that you wear a mask.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation and you are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Martinique was born November 2, 1976, in Natchez, the daughter of Georgia Marie Rounds Green and James Earl Brown. She was a 1995 graduate of Natchez High School and furthered her education by attending Tougaloo College and graduating from Alcorn State University. Martinque was a fourth-grade teacher at Ferriday Upper Elementary School. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and former member of the Krewe of Natchez Indians. Martinique had a special love for children while keeping family harmony with many, many conversations. She demonstrated the instrumental Art of Teaching while inspiring and mentoring young minds to achieve any reachable goal. Her interests also included the use of technology and helping others solve their technical issues.

Martinique will be dearly missed by her family and friends.