Mona Faye Bergeron Jackson, a native of New Orleans, La., and a resident of Bayou Dularge, La., peacefully transitioned this life at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 62.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., and funeral services will be held immediately afterwards at Singleton Chapel Baptist Church, 40 Percy Creek Sand Road Highway 24 West, Woodville, MS 39669, with Pastor Charles E. Bell officiating. Masks are required. Services are entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home.