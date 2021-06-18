Crime Reports: June 18, 2021
Published 6:33 pm Friday, June 18, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Dementric McKnight, 21, 35 Brenham Ave., on a charge of attempted murder. No bond set.
Arrests — Wednesday
Michael Turner, 64, 611 Martin Luther King Drive, on a charge of contempt by default in payment. Fined $180.
Arrests — Tuesday
Margie Annette Bethley, 49, 19 Enterprise Road, Roxie, on charges of false identification and shoplifting. No bond set.
Rickey Buteau, 36, 161 Cypremort St., on a charge of a controlled substance violation. No bond set.
Marquez Hurst, 32, 499 St. Peter St., on a controlled substance violation. No bond set.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Friday
Michael Bacon, 33, 4807 Linden Drive, on charges of controlled substance violations, receiving stolen property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $100,000.
Audreyanna Glenn, 23, 24 Cottage Farm Road, on a charge of sexual battery. Bond set at $250,000.
Devonte Leonard, 26, 4056 Spencer St., on a charge of burglary. Bond set at $25,000.
Jadarrius McKnight, 21, 303-A Dumas Drive, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $50,000.
Kadarious Rose, 23, 102 King Circle, on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm. Released on a bond of $50,000.
Arrests — Thursday
Jessica Aldridge, 34, 134 Mount Carmel Drive, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.
Stephanie Banks, 35, 338 West Stiers Lane, on a charge of false information. Released on a bond of $500.
Jerome Galmore, 45, 4 Major Blvd., on a charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.
Reports — Thursday
False alarm on U.S. 61 South.
Reckless driving on Black Bear Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on Club Drive.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Harassment on State Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.
Theft on State Street.
False alarm on Eastmoor Drive.
False alarm on Pond Meadow Road.
Accident on Artman Road.
Fraud on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Theft on Lower Woodville Road.
False alarm on Cloverdale Road.
Reckless driving on Cavasback Court.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Juvenile problem on Sandpiper Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Denzel Washington, 19, 104 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of armed robbery with a gun.
Gregory L. Wigginton, 52, 253 Magoun road, Monterey, on six warrants for outside agencies.
Reports — Friday
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Alarm on US 84
Auto accident on Myers Street
Reports — Thursday
Accident with Injury on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 907
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Suspicious person on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Spruce Street
Suspicious person on Ames Road
Forced entry on Lemon Street
Juvenile problem on US 84
Nuisance animals on Green Acres Road
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Kyle Road
Officer needs assistance on E.E. Wallace (Ayden Grocery)
Auto accident on Canal Street
Loud music on Hammett Addition Circle
Disturbance on Townsend Lane
Bench Warrant on Magoun Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Alarms on Garden Drive