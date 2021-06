June 6, 1951 – June 20, 2021

A Celebration of Life service for David L. Hollis, 70, of Waterproof, LA will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery, 41 Cemetery Rd, Natchez, 39120, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Leslie Wooten officiating. Interment will follow at the cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.