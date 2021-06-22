Court cases: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 11-17:

Travon Lyles charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon M. Brooks charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 11-17:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 16:

Tykeria Chuntell Holmes, 21, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, found not guilty of resisting or obstructing arrest – no probable cause.

Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, found not guilty of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer – no probable cause.

Logan Matthew McCurdy, 35, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Joseph Antonio McGowan, 33, charged with Controlled Substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana. Case dismissed.

Kierra Nicole Morgan, 20, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Mark Anthony Shillak Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jacorey Sinclair Harris, 19, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Davachi Rogers, 22, found not guilty of motor vehicle: improper equipment.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers 22, found not guilty of motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 22, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served. Fine set at $848.75.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 22, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: careless driving. Sentenced to 30 days with 30 days credit for time served. Fine set at $262.50.

Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 22, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, June 15:

Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, charged with possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. Case not bound over to a grand jury – no probable cause.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 26, charged with three counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with controlled substance violations. Case not bound over to a grand jury – no probable cause.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Case not bound over to a grand jury – no probable cause on either count.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adam Sturdivant, 33, charged with burglary. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Rashad Rutland, 23, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case not bound over to a grand jury – lack of probable cause.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with Credit Cards: use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Reduced to misdemeanor. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $272.19.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with controlled substance violations. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lavonne Miles Belton, 54, charged with two counts of false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Audreyanna Nicole Glenn, 23, charged with sexual battery. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kadarious Devonte Rose, 23, charged with controlled substance violations. Case not bound over to a grand jury – no probable cause.

Kadarious Devonte Rose, 23, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case not bound over to a grand jury – lack of probable cause.

Kadarious Devonte Rose, 23, charged with possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kadarious Devonte Rose, 23, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kadarious Devonte Rose, 23, possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.