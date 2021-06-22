Natchez resident enjoying sixth trip to Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Natchez resident Scott Kimbrell said he is enjoying his sixth trip to Omaha to cheer on Mississippi State University. He graduated from MSU with a degree in business. He owns Kimbrell Digital Solutions in Brookhaven and Natchez.

Natchez residents Billy Gillon, Pat Burns and Covington resident Doug Place made the trip with Kimbrell. He said they have gone to Omaha a few times as a group.

Kimbrell said he has been to Omaha to cheer for MSU for 1985, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021 World Series. He said he could not remember which year the sixth trip came in.

“Every year I have been, it has been electric, and there has been a lot of Mississippi State fans here,” Kimbrell said. “I would like to think this year will be different, but we sure need to win a few more games. Tonight’s game will be very pivotal.”

MSU played Virginia Tuesday night after a close win against Texas on Sunday. A win over Virginia would put them in the driver’s seat of their side of the College World Series bracket. A loss would put them in a must-win game against the winner of Tennessee and Texas.

Kimbrell was already at TD Ameritrade Park for the Tennessee vs. Texas game that began at 1 p.m. He said he likes seeing the crowds enjoying baseball at its purest form.

“Everyone in Omaha and the Omaha area have been so friendly,” Kimbrell said. “There is a lot of people here who do not have a team, but they enjoy college baseball. This is probably as pure as it gets in the sport, at least in my mind. It is just fun to be with people and different teams.”

He said Omaha is just an enjoyable place to be this time of year. He is staying in a hotel on the outskirts of Omaha, 20 minutes away from the stadium. The volunteers helping at the stadium are very friendly and helping make the experience enjoyable, he said.

After the game Tuesday night, he and his friends will head back to Natchez Wednesday. He said he does not think he will make a return trip to Omaha this year if MSU makes it to the finals. He said he would like for MSU to win the CWS this season.

“I hope this is the year. This would be a good time,” Kimbrell said. “We have had some close calls, but we have not been able to pull it off. Maybe the plays will work outright, and all the good luck will happen this year.”