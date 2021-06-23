18-wheeler takes out power lines near Walgreen’s; traffic backs up on U.S. 61

NATCHEZ — An 18-wheeler apparently turned into the Walgreen’s parking lot at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday and took down three power lines with him.

Natchez Police Lt. Ben Hewitt said the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. In addition to backing up traffic at the intersection across from Merit Health Natchez, about 470 lost power at one point, including in the Fatherland Acres neighborhood behind Walgreen’s. About 48 customers remained without power at this writing.

Hewitt said personnel from the fire department, as well as the public, help direct traffic away from the scene.

“The heat is all we have to deal with now.”