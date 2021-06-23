Irma Jean Jackson

Feb. 18, 1952 – June 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Irma Jean “Queen” Jackson, 69, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at New Hope Vision Center with Pastor Michael Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. The visitation at the funeral home is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Pastor Queen was born February 18, 1952, in Natchez, the daughter of Gertrude Gilchrist and David White. She was a graduate with the Class of 1970 of Sadie V. Thompson High School. “Queen” Jackson was the Pastor of Greater New Jerusalem Apostolic Healing Temple in Fayette and previously employed with the Natchez Democrat, Johns Manville and McRae’s. Pastor Jackson enjoyed preaching the gospel and her other interests included gardening, reading and listening to music.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bishop Melvin Jackson, Sr.; parents; two sisters, LeAnna Ball and Patricia January Childress and one brother, James “Happy” Gilchrist.

Irma leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Melvin Jackson, Jr. (Shelia) and Samuel M. Jackson (Tammy); two daughters, Pastor Demetris M. Stringfellow (Demetrius) and Belinda McIntyre; two brothers, Alfred “Mitch” Gilchrist and Calvin Dwight January; five sisters, Eula B. Minor (Willie), Josie G. Camper, Penny R. January, Clentine January and Bridgette Gilchrist; three grandchildren, Christopher E. Jackson, Nicholas M. Stringfellow and Kirsten S. Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

