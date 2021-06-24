March 7, 1959 – June 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Edna Madison Short, 62, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on June 17, 2021, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Pastor Troy Thomas officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grove AME Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, June 26, from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel.

Edna was born on March 7, 1959, in Natchez, MS, to Lemuel and Narcissia Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Orange Lee Williams and Frankie Lee Madison; and one brother, Edward “Bob” Williams.

Edna leaves to cherish her memories one son, Steve Madison; eight sisters: Rosie Mae Williams of Dallas, TX, Dorothy May, Alice Carter, Linda Williams, Hannah Davis, Louise Trask, Marilyn Townsend, and Mary Ellis all of Natchez, MS; three brothers: Lemuel Williams of Alabama, Theodore Williams and Albert Williams, both of Natchez, MS; one uncle, Arthur Madison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.