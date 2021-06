Nov. 11, 1958 – June 15, 2021

Funeral services for Jimmie Lee Chatman, 64, of Houston, TX formerly of Vidalia, LA who died June 15, 2021, will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel with Sister Ima Thomas officiating.

Services will be under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.