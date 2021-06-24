FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Morris G. Skipper, 60, of Ferriday, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Old Daughters BC, Wildsville, La.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Morris Skipper was born Dec. 28, 1960, in Pineville, La., the son of Clarence and Artrie Bloodsaw Skipper.

He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Gwendolyn Moore.

Morris leaves to cherish his memories, his mother; four daughters, Angeneatt Banks (Alvin), Shawanda Anderson (Damion), Tiffany Banks, all of Ferriday, LA, Katrina Spurs, Alexandria, LA; five brothers, Kerry Skipper (Kym), Euless, TX, Saul Johnson (Helen), Wildsville, LA, Eric Turner, Oakland, CA, Michael Taylor, Simsport, LA, Dennis Porter (Georgiann), Vidalia, LA; three sisters, Doris Moungle, Ferriday, LA, Lesley Mitchell, Natchez, MS, Annie Crumb, Oakland, CA; a special friend, Amelia Banks, Ferriday, LA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five aunts, four uncles; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

