UPDATE: Woman, 86, has been found after missing since Wednesday

Law enforcement has found a woman who had been missing since Wednesday.

The Vidalia Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for missing Marlene Craft Hobbs, 86. Vidalia police released a statement about her disappearance just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s and Lasalle Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 units also assisted with the search.

Hobbs was found before 11 a.m. Thursday. Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said she was alive and awake and is being checked at a local hospital to for possible injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time, Merrill said.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Merrill thanked other agencies for their help in finding Hobbs.

“Cheif Merrill would like to thank Sheriff Travis Patten with Adams County Sheriff’s Office and his deputies, Sheriff David Hedrick with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and his deputies, Sheriff Scott Franklin with Lasalle Parish Sheriff’s Office and his deputies and bloodhounds as well as Vidalia Police Department Officers for locating Ms. Hobbs safely. It is only with great relationships with other agencies in our community and their assistance and quick action when called upon that we can respond and have the wonderful outcomes like today, with Ms. Hobbs being located safely,” the release states.