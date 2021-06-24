March 18, 1937 – June 19, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Zella Mae Cosey-Durby, 84, of Fayette, who died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Vidalia will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mt. Israel Baptist Church in Fayette with Pastor James L. Jones, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home-Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home in Fayette. This is a walk-through visitation and you are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Zella was born March 18, 1937 in Rodney, the daughter of Alex Cosey, Sr. and Minerva Brown-Cosey. She graduated from Liddell High School in 1956 and was retired from AJFC Community Action Agency/HeadStart as a bus driver. Her previous employment also included serving as a food nutritionist at Mississippi State Cooperative Extension. Mrs. Durby was a member of Mt. Israel Baptist Church since 1945 where she served as a choir president and on the Mother’s Board. Zella enjoyed cooking, spoiling babies and caring for the elderly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Durby; her parents; brothers, O’Neal Cosey, Oscar Cosby, Sr., David Cosey, and Alex Cosey.

She leaves to cherish her memories: adopted sons, Darryl Cosey, LaShune Cosey, Herman Cosey and JaKhari January; adopted daughter, Fallon January; sisters, Anita January and Frances Ballard; Goddaughters, Joyce Carpenter-Williams, DonZella January, Natrisha D. Williams, Ken’Driana Gibbs and Alisha Monique Darden; Godson, Rickey Banks, Jr., other relatives and friends.

