2021 All-Metro baseball team

Player of the year 2021-

DeKaron McGruder, Natchez High School

Coach of the year 2021 –

Dan Smith, Natchez High School

Roderick Simpson – Natchez High School

Simpson played as a catcher for 87 innings at Natchez. He had a .968 fielding percentage. He caught six base runners stealing.

Drew Brown – Delta Charter

Brown threw a no-hitter against East Iberville in regional play and led the team as a pitcher.

Coleman Carter – Adams County Christian School

Carter had a .348 batting average, second highest on ACCS, and led the Rebels with 16 RBIs.

Connor Aplin – Adams County Christian School

Aplin led ACCS pitching with 45 strikeouts. He had 10 RBIs

Peyton Fort – Vidalia High School

Fort led Vidalia in strikeouts with 48 in 31.2 innings pitched.

Brett Wallsworth – Vidalia High School

Wallsworth led Vidalia with a .481 batting average and he had 28 RBIs

Noah Russ – Cathedral

Russ led Cathedral with 19 RBIs and had 27 strikeouts as a pitcher.

Sam Mosby – Cathedral

Mosby led Cathedral with 57 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched.

Ethan Clark – Monterey High School

Clark threw a no-hitter against Block and had 13 hits in 10 games. His pitching led Monterey to a semifinal game.

Mason Wells – Monterey High School

Wells had eight stolen bases on the base paths in 10 games. He also had 13 strikeouts in relief for Clark.

The 2021 All-Metro softball team will be announced next week.