2021 All-Metro baseball team
Published 7:52 pm Friday, June 25, 2021
Player of the year 2021-
DeKaron McGruder, Natchez High School
Coach of the year 2021 –
Dan Smith, Natchez High School
Roderick Simpson – Natchez High School
Simpson played as a catcher for 87 innings at Natchez. He had a .968 fielding percentage. He caught six base runners stealing.
Drew Brown – Delta Charter
Brown threw a no-hitter against East Iberville in regional play and led the team as a pitcher.
Coleman Carter – Adams County Christian School
Carter had a .348 batting average, second highest on ACCS, and led the Rebels with 16 RBIs.
Connor Aplin – Adams County Christian School
Aplin led ACCS pitching with 45 strikeouts. He had 10 RBIs
Peyton Fort – Vidalia High School
Fort led Vidalia in strikeouts with 48 in 31.2 innings pitched.
Brett Wallsworth – Vidalia High School
Wallsworth led Vidalia with a .481 batting average and he had 28 RBIs
Noah Russ – Cathedral
Russ led Cathedral with 19 RBIs and had 27 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Sam Mosby – Cathedral
Mosby led Cathedral with 57 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched.
Ethan Clark – Monterey High School
Clark threw a no-hitter against Block and had 13 hits in 10 games. His pitching led Monterey to a semifinal game.
Mason Wells – Monterey High School
Wells had eight stolen bases on the base paths in 10 games. He also had 13 strikeouts in relief for Clark.
The 2021 All-Metro softball team will be announced next week.