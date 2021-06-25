Crime reports: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Whitley Ann Williams, 32, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of controlled substance violations. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Madison Elaine Taylor, 24, 100 Kennedy Drive, Natchez, on a charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Kenneth Lawson Devening, 56, 302 Holly Drive, Natchez, on a charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Charles Kendall Anderson Jr., 42 107 Jackson Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00 for simple assault – domestic violence charge and $500.00 for disorderly conduct: failure to comply charge.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Property damage on Broadway Street.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare concern/check on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on North Pearl Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Lewis Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Monroe Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Property damage on Rankin Street.

Suspicious activity on John Glenn Avenue.

False alarm on Opal Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Old Ferrall Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Accident on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Creek Bend Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Miguel Angel Lopez Pangan, 41, 802 Percy Street, Natchez, on charge of public drunkenness. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Adam Sturdivant, 33, 258 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary all but dwelling. Held on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Two false alarms on Lotus Drive.

Fire on Cleothia Henyard Heights Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Lee Parker Road.

Towed vehicle on U.S. 84.

Unwanted subject on Beau Pré Road.

Civil matter on Alexander Road.

Welfare concern/check on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Warbler Court.

Civil matter on Warbler Court.

Reports — Wednesday

Two false alarms on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Cemetery Road.

Threats on Tupelo Drive.

Intelligence report on Forrest Home Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Larry D. Washington, 39, 510 South 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled substance in the presence of a person under the age of 17 and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Christopher L. Sanders, 43, 136 B.B. Beard Road, Monterey, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Nelita S. Gaines, 29, 105 Johnson Street, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Harbor Road

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Lynn Street

Theft on US 84

Theft on Pecan Acres Lane

Medical call on Azalea Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Unwanted person on US 84

Missing person on Louisiana 15

Reckless driving on US 84

Medical call on Smart Lane

Medical call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Car in Bayou on Louisiana 131

Medical call on Higgins Drive

Welfare check on US 84

Fight on Ron Road

Hit deer on Louisiana 131

Unwanted person on Townsend Lane

Miscellaneous call on Plum Street

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road