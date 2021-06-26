Nice day for stroll on the bluff for Newman family

NATCHEZ — ACCS teacher Brooke Newman walked with her dog and two kids down the Natchez bluff. They stopped to look out to the Mississippi River close to where The Dart landed Friday.

Newman is a native of Harrisonburg. She said she moved from Catahoula Parish to Natchez to become a teacher 22 years ago. She is an alumna of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, where she studied family studies to become a counselor. After two years, she said she decided to become a teacher instead.

“My parents were both in education, and it just felt natural to follow their footsteps,” Newman said. “I love kids. I enjoy kids. I decided I would rather be in the classroom.”

She first taught at Jonesville Elementary for a couple of years before moving to Ferriday Lower for 10 years. She said she began to teach at ACCS nine years ago and has taught there ever since.

Newman’s daughters Sage and Mallory joined her as they walked around the bluff with their dog Oreo. He was adopted from the Natchez Adams County Human Society. She said they have no problem finding things to do.

“We are walking today because it’s cooler, and we are just trying to get out of the house. Oreo is very energetic,” Newman said. “When you have kids, it is not hard to find things to do. We went to the ark and creation museum in Kentucky. We had Vacation Bible School, and I will soon be back in the classroom getting ready. My kids usually come along and help me.”

Her husband, Chris Newman, is a nurse at Riverbridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia. He was previously at Merritt Health in Natchez, she said. They met at First Baptist Church of Natchez.

When he is off work, the couple likes going out and attending ACCS events, she said. Her daughter Sage plays soccer and will play softball next year. Newman said she enjoys the people of Natchez more than anything else.

“I enjoy the people I know and the community here,” Newman said. “I have made a lot of good friends, and I have gotten to really know a few people since moving here.”