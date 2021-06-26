Rescheduled Juneteenth Parade-goers celebrate

Published 6:31 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021

By Jan Griffey

(Photos by G. Mark LaFrancis)

NATCHEZ — Rescheduled to today because of the threat of poor weather last weekend, the NAACP’s Juneteenth Parade went off without a hitch.

District Attorney Shameka Collins and Municipal Court Audrey Minor served as grand marshals.

From Girl Scout troops, to dancers and musicians, parade participants lined up on Broadway and made their way up Franklin Street to MLK.

Earlier in the day, the Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten and his deputies and staffers, gave out and properly installed infant and children’s car seats at an event organized by Jacqueline Marsaw.

