Eddye Faye Lofton, 70, resident of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021. She was born July 12, 1950, the daughter of Eddie Murray and Nelma Lea Ashley Murray. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She is survived by two sons, Elvin Perry lll and wife Amanda, and Ashley Perry; five grandchildren, Miranda Nolan and Caleb, Sean Perry, Dylan Perry, Emma Perry, and Emily Perry; one brother Robert D. Murray and one sister Nelwyn Wilkinson and husband Tony.

She is preceded in death by father Eddie Murray, mother Nelma Ashley Murray, and husband Paul Lofton.

Visitation is Sunday June 27, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 2 p.m. until time of funeral services at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Bro. Mike Alexander.

Graveside services will follow at Ashley Cemetery on Crooked Creek Road in Wilkinson County.

Pallbearers are Elvin Perry lll, Sean Perry, Adam Perry, Don Bryant, Shannon Ashley, and Kerry Murray.