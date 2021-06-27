Mildred Middleton Swanson, 92, of Natchez, died peacefully at Wilkinson County Senior Care in Centreville, Mississippi on June 12, 2021. A celebration of Life service will be held at Morgantown Baptist Church, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Swanson was born on June 18, 1928, in Natchez, Mississippi to Robert Middleton and

Thelma Brown Middleton of Monterey, Louisiana. She was raised and lived her life in Natchez. Mrs. Swanson graduated from Natchez High School in 1946.

In 1950, she married the love of her life, Charles A. Swanson. They welcomed three daughters, Susan Swanson Huff, Charlene Swanson Hodges and Charlotte Swanson Carroll.

Mrs. Swanson was a Charter member of Morgantown Baptist Church and worked for many years at Feltus Brother’s Business Office.

She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Thelma Brown Middleton, her husband, Charles A. Swanson, her daughter, Charlotte Swanson Carroll, her son-in-law Bob Carroll and her son-in law, Robert Hodges, Jr.

Mrs.Swanson is survived by her daughters, Susan Swanson Huff (husband Ken), Charlene Swanson Hodges, her grandchildren, Clifton R. Brumfield III, and Amanda Walker Young (husband Shane) along with her seven beautiful great-grandchildren.

She was such a beautiful soul. She loved her family and her God and her church. How fortunate we were to have her in our life.

We will remember you and love you for the rest of our lives, “Momma” and “Granny”.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morgantown Baptist Church, 2164 Second Street Natchez, MS 39120. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.