Aldermen vote down offer from ‘The Towers’ owners to purchase old General Hospital

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Monday voted down a motion that would allow them to offer up the old General Hospital property at 601 W. Oak St. for sale to “The Towers” owners, James and Ginger Hyland.

The facility neighbors the Hylands’ property, The Towers.

Officials said, in accordance with state law, they can only sell the property at the average of two property appraisals — which is the same process used in the proposed sale of Margaret Martin to the owners of Dunlieth.

However, a motion to seek appraisals for the property failed 3-2, with aldermen Billie Joe Frazier, Felicia Irving and Ben Davis all voting nay and Alderman Dan Dillard and Valencia Hall voting in favor of the motion. Alderwoman Sarah Carter-Smith was absent from Monday’s special called meeting.

Last year, the Board reversed a decision made by the previous administration to accept an offer from Magnolia Medical Foundation, a non-profit organization which asked the city to donate the property so they could renovate the facility into a senior living apartment complex.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson broke a 3-3 tie vote to withdraw the proposal after a year of no contact with Magnolia Medical about their plans and in response to a petition signed by more than 50 residents of the neighborhood around the facility objecting to its intended use.

When the previous administration accepted the offer from Magnolia Medical, the Hylands and other residents filed a lawsuit against the city, saying the city did not follow their own Request for Proposal process when turning the property over to Magnolia Medical. The city later won the lawsuit in the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Frazier pointed out that many of those who opposed the new facility were white.

“It seems to me because a Black person was trying to buy it, they were blocked,” he said.

Irving and Davis both said that the city should send out another RFP for the facility instead of only considering one offer from the Hylands.

“We should open this back up for bids,” Irving said. “It would only be fair if we allow the public to make their offer. … We never allowed Magnolia Medical to come back with their offer.”

Irving also said the mayor was “redlining” by preventing Magnolia Medical from pursuing their plans for the property.

“The outcome of what Magnolia Medical wanted to do was to stabilize housing for seniors and provide a safe haven for them,” she said. “It would have also brought jobs. … We should allow the opportunity for it to be repurposed and benefit the community as a whole.”

Dillard argued that Magnolia Medical’s offer was a “no dollar sale” and said with the first RFP the city issued for the property “no legitimate offer was ever made.”

Hall pointed out the board voted in favor of offering Margaret Martin to the owners of Dunlieth without issuing an RFP.

Gibson said he stands by his position that the city should not offer the facility to Magnolia Medical.

“This is not a dictatorship. We will not impose something that the majority of the neighborhood opposes. … That is my position and it will not change,” Gibson said.

Officials decided to defer a motion to issue a new RFP for the property until the next board meeting on July 13.