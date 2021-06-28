Residents, businesses in Vidalia to lose power during storm

Published 4:11 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA — Numerous power outages have occurred in Vidalia, La., as a storm passed through the area Monday afternoon.

Traffic lights on Carter Street near the Mississippi River bridges were off while linemen were still at work restoring power 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for the Town of Vidalia Utilities Department said that a line was down in the area of Dandridge and Lynn streets. It is unclear when power will be fully restored.

The Vidalia Police Department said officers are aware of the outages and 911 should be used only for emergencies.

