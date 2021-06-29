Court Case Conclusions: June 30, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 18-24:

Joseph Partridge charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell charged with careless driving. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 18-24:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 23:

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Don Ray Barnes Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $523.75.

Dietra Malone, 31, pleaded guilty to Controlled Substance: Illegal Possession. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Phillip Thomas, 50, charged with DUI – 1st offense. Case dismissed.

Jamarr Gregory Zepherine, 19, pleaded guilty to Controlled Substance: Unlawful possession of marijuana. Fine set at $523.75.

Glen Anthony Gomez, 60, charged with DUI. Nolle Prosse.

Glen Anthony Gomez, 60, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to two days suspended. Fine set at $870.50.

Natasha Harris, 32, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 39, charged with stalking. Case remanded to files.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 39, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 39, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $300.00.

Marcus Kendal Jackson, 39, charged with stalking. Case remanded to files.

Michael Bacon, 33, charged with Credit Cards; use of credit numbers or other device to obtain credit, good, or services. Case remanded to files.

Frances Marie Payne, 46, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75. No jail time assessed.

Markie Lashone White, 45, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.