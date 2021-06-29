Crime Reports: June 30, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Melanie Hawkins, 33, 57 Providence Road, Natchez, on charges of one count of contempt of court: failure to appear and three counts of false pretenses. No bond set on any charges.

Arrests — Sunday

Scarlett Kaneisha Groce, 29, 19 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Austin James Scott, 27, 1002 Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Cartrell Harris, 63, 39-A Marin Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Johnathan Wayne Baker, 22, 206 Reed Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any charges.

Arrests — Friday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, 10 Rand Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence and escape of prisoners. Bond set at $750.00 on simple assault – domestic violence charge and $10,000.00 on escape of prisoners charge.

Brenda Karen Dorest, 49, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $798.75.

Arrests — Thursday

Whitley Ann Williams, 32, 200 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of controlled substance violations (felony) and one count of controlled substance violations (misdemeanor). Bond set at $10,00.00 each on two counts of controlled substance violations (felony) and $750.00 on one count of controlled substance violations (misdemeanor).

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Dominos.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Taylor Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on North Shields Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on High Street.

Accident on Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Disturbance on Eastwood Road.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Property damage on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Juvenile problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road/Bluesky Exxon.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Christopher Howard Sewell, 51, 317 Eastmoor Drive, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Eastmoor Drive.

Accident on LaGrange Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kenneth N. Fife, 19, 148 Providence road, Waterproof, on charges of possession of drugs, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tag lights.

Arrests — Saturday

Shayna Bresler, 32, 3400 Custer Drive, Plano, Texas, on charges of resisting an officer, principal to simple escape, false swearing for the purpose of violating.

Marcus Bresler, 40, 23656 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape and introduction of contraband into a Penal Institution.

Arrests — Friday

Nicole Marie Mata, 35, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of no proof of insurance, no tag, simple criminal damage to property and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Suspicious person on US84

Unwanted person on Louisiana 15

Alarms on Louisiana 3232

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Disturbance on Jordan Alley

Alarms on Louisiana 569

Unwanted person on Warren Street

Attempted break in on Plouden Bayou

Road

Theft on Cottondale Court

Medical call on Faircloth Drive

Fire on Lynn Street

Fight on Doyle Road

Theft on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Theft on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Miscellaneous call on Wimberly Road

Loose horses on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on Lillian Road

Fight on Rabb Road

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Loomis Lane

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on B Beard Road

Miscellaneous call on Panola Drive

Disturbance on Cottondale Court

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on MLK

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 565

Alarms on Earl Davis Road

Disturbance on MLK drive

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Loose horses on Knocker Road

Miscellaneous call on Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Guido Road

Alarms on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on Louisiana 566

Miscellaneous call on guido road

Medical call on E.E. Wallace

Theft on Louisiana 65

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Criminal damage to property on White Lane

Miscellaneous call on Robbins Lane

Medical call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Garden Drive

Alarms on US84

Alarms on Miranda Drive

Cruelty to animals on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Medical call on Spruce Street

Fight on Crestview Drive

Medical call on Circle Drive

Disturbance on Carter Street

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Alligator in ditch on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Cowan Street

Alarms on Louisiana 3232

Auto accident on US 84

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Burl Roberts Road

Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road

Miscellaneous call on Vail Acres Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Rabb Road

Medical call on Drumgoole Street

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Lakeisha R. Green, 24, 16A Westlake Drive, Ferriday, on charges of principal to theft.

Shelby L. Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Rickey Lonnea Herron, 63, 509 Front Street, Jonesville, on charges of fraudulent acquisition of a credit card.

James Farmer, 36, 40 Sergeant Prentiss Drive, Natchez, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.