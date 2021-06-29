May is new CEO at Merit Health

NATCHEZ — Merit Health Natchez has named Garett May as its new chief executive officer effective Aug. 2.

May brings strong leadership, business development and physician recruitment skills to further enhance and grow the hospital, Merit Health officials said. He has worked in executive leadership positions with Merit Health facilities in Mississippi for the past 10 years, most recently serving as the chief operating officer at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood.

During his tenure there, May recruited primary care and specialty physicians to the community, supported the expansion of hospital services and clinics, and oversaw operational improvements to the emergency department that helped significantly reduce wait times for patients.

“My wife and I are both proud Mississippians, having been born, educated and established our family and careers all within Central Mississippi. The opportunity to remain in Mississippi and further my career in one of the most beautiful parts of the state is a blessing for us. I am honored and privileged to become a part of the healthcare community in Natchez, and I look forward to being involved in the Miss-Lou Region,” May said.

May earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Mississippi College and his Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) from Mississippi College School of Law. His professional memberships include the American College of Healthcare Executives, American and Mississippi Bar Associations and the Mississippi Health Law Association.

“Garett’s previous leadership has been responsible for driving numerous successes, including expansion efforts, new service line additions and physician recruitment,” said Sue Stedman, moderator of Merit Health Natchez Board of Trustees. “We are pleased that he and his family are choosing to be a part of our community, and we look forward to working with Garret to continue advancing care and services.”

Dr. Geoffrey Flattmann, general surgeon and chief of staff for Merit Health Natchez said the medical staff is looking forward to working with May.

“We had the opportunity to meet Garett, and his energy and passion, as well as his past successes with bringing physicians into the areas where he has worked, will be very beneficial for our entire community,” Flattmann said.

Merit Health Natchez is a Joint Commission-accredited hospital with 179-beds and offers a broad range of services including emergency medicine, surgery, cardiology, labor and delivery, radiology, outpatient diagnostic testing, physical therapy and more.