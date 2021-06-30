Jan. 9, 1942 – June 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Betty Gean Joy Ratliff, 79, of Natchez who died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Pentecostals of the Miss Lou with Rev. Gary Howington and Rev. Jeremy Howington officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday, July 2, 2021, at Pentecostals of the Miss Lou.

Mrs. Ratliff was born January 9, 1942, in Natchez, the daughter of Walter Edward Joy and Emily Matthews Joy.

She was the owner and bookkeeper for Ratliff Big Star Supermarket and was a member of Pentecostals of the Miss Lou.

Mrs. Ratliff was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Ratliff; brother-in-law, A.P. Nations; and niece Beverly N. Gremillion.

Survivors include two sons Michael Lee Ratliff and wife, Vicky of Natchez, and Jon Eric Ratliff and wife, Melissa of Pineville; one daughter Joyce Mechelle Ratliff Seale and husband, James of Vidalia; seven grandchildren, twins Jessica and Jennifer Ratliff, Aaron Ratliff and wife Casey, Jeremy Seale, Kevin Seale, Lauren Ratliff Robinson and husband Mike, and Joseph Ratliff; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Nations of Natchez, Anna Mae Burchfield and husband, Allen of Natchez, sister in law Peggy Ratliff Peavy of Bella Vista, Ark; brother in law Ira Ratliff of Jayess, MS. and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Michael Ratliff, Jon Ratliff, Jeremy Seale, Kevin Seale, Joseph Ratliff, and Brandon Vickers.

Memorials may be made to Pentecostals of the Miss Lou.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.