Think about your pets July 4

After more than a year of isolation, this July 4th could be one of the most celebrated in recent memory, particularly in Natchez.

Thousands upon thousands are expected to be on our bluff and in downtown Natchez for the Hank Williams Jr. concert and the annual fireworks on the bluff.

Almost everyone in Natchez is excited about what’s happening here this weekend. Businesses are staying open, all kinds of good food will be available and did we mention fireworks?

Guess who isn’t excited about fireworks. Your cats and dogs are downright scared of them.

Every year, the day after any holiday that lends itself to fireworks, we at The Democrat begin getting phone calls about missing cats and dogs who are traumatized and frightened away from their homes because of fireworks.

Dogs have been known to dig under or jump over fences, break tethers, or even shatter windows in response to their fireworks fears, said our friends at the Best Friends Animal Society.

Best Friends offers these tips for keeping your pets as safe as possible during the holiday:

Bring all pets indoors whenever neighborhood fireworks displays are likely, making sure that any potentially harmful food or alcohol is kept out of reach.

Secure pets in a room, close the windows, draw the curtains, and play loud music or turn on the television to drown out the frightening sounds.

Keep pets away from lit fireworks at all times, including your own backyard, as some will chase after the bright moving objects and are at risk to be burned or blinded in the process.

Many fireworks also contain substances that are toxic if ingested, so be sure to keep unlit fireworks out of reach.

Ensure that pets are wearing current identification tags, and make sure your current contact info is recorded with the vet clinic or shelter that implanted the microchip.

Have a plan in place in case your pet does go missing that includes calling and visiting the local shelter and posting information about your missing pet on platforms such as Nextdoor and Facebook.

No love is purer than that of your pet. Do your part in keeping him safe, comfortable and secure this July 4.