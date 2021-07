July 23, 1948 – June 18, 2921

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Bettye Marie Birdie, 72, of Natchez, who died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Smithland Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.