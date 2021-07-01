More than 150 Entergy customers experience outages Thursday

Published 5:31 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — More than 150 Entergy customers experienced power outages Thursday Natchez.

Nearly 80 Entergy customers lost power in the neighborhood of Winchester Road.

The outage started before 9 a.m. Thursday, leaving many without power in the hot summer weather for more than 7 hours. Entergy’s website states “reliability maintenance and upgrades are underway” in the area and estimates power will be restored by 2:30 a.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to improve our electrical service to you,” the website states.

The website also shows additional power outages occurred after 4 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood around Northampton Road, located just off of U.S. 61 South, also affecting more than 70 people. Entergy’s estimated restoration time in this neighborhood is 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

