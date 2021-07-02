Crime Reports: Friday, July 2, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Lawrence Houston White, 48, 5360 McNair Road, Fayette, on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and contempt of court: failure to appear/bond jumping. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Tuesday

Lee Michelle Vernon, 37, 435 Walnut Street, Meadville, on a charge of contempt of court; failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 24, 17 Jones Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. No bond set on either charge.

Atileia Denise Reed, 32, 22081 U.S. Highway 61 North, Lorman, on a charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $398.00 on first count and $562.00 on second count.

Reports — Wednesday

911 Hang-up on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Rankin Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop at Wendy’s Parking Lot.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Natchez Market 2.

Traffic stop on Pernell Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Mount Carmel Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Burglary on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on Oak Street.

Property damage on B Street.

Hit and run on Gaile Avenue.

Fight in progress on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Camilla Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jermier Rashard Benton, 34, 328 Virginia Avenue, Liberty, on a charge of burglary of a dwelling. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Cortez Devion Adams, 22, 156 Jefferson Davis Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Laken Paige Lowery, 21, 156 Jeff Davis Boulevard, on a charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Suspicious activity on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Burglary on Dunbarton Road.

Assisting motorist on Liberty Road.

Hit and run on Village Square Boulevard.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Lee Parker Road.

Welfare concern/check on Southmoor Drive.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Jones Road.

Threats on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on Miracle Road.

Simple assault on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Elijah Cotton, 23, 184 Rail Road Drive, Ferriday, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Dexter Johnson, 53, 105 Ferriday Drive, fined $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Heather Miller, 35, 1000 Avenue, Vicksburg, court sentenced with 33 days credit for time served for simple battery.

Kerstin Calhoun, 22, 266 LA 3203, Monterey, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of a $660 fine for possession of marijuana.

Ryan White, 32, 8th St., Ferriday, fined $465 for no seat belt, no child restraint, no driver’s license and resisting an officer.

Nicole Lopez, 44, 1167 Pecan Acres Road, Vidalia, fined $610 for failure to report an accident.

Kendrick Robinson, 23, 2913 Addison St., Baton Rouge, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of a $650 fine for possession of marijuana.

Heath Wittington, 35, 315 Audubon Acres Road, sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevion Walker, 22, 575 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, fined $1,742.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Lawrence White, 48, 6376 McNair Road, Fayette, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, two counts. Bond set at $2,500.

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony Randall Smith, 54, 900 Texas St., on an outside agency warrant. No bond set.

Tyrell Clark, 29, 1330 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute. No bond set.

Victoria Bolyer, 32, 165 Stephens Road, on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Hunter Hohnson, 29, 165 Stephens Road, on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Allen Jordan II, 42, 165 Stephens Road, on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Miscellaneous call on Lincoln Avenue

Bench Warrant on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane

Miscellaneous call on Victoria Lane

Unwanted person on Mallard Landing

Fire on N. Grove Drive

Medical call on Apple Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Roaming Cows on McCall Road

Medical call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Threats at Monterey High School

Miscellaneous call on National Guard Road

Alarms on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Unwanted person on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road