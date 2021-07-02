Entergy outage has 1,100 customers here without power

Published 6:43 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — More than 1,100 Entergy customers are without power on the south side of Natchez from the port and Government Fleet Road to The Hills and The Trees subdivisions to Woodhaven subdivision on U.S. 61, south of Natchez.

No Entergy representative returned phone calls seeking information Friday early evening, but an online message to customers said Entergy expected the power to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

