Gallery: Hank Williams Jr. headlines Natchez Fourth of July celebration

Published 10:45 pm Sunday, July 4, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

Hank Williams Jr. came out to the applause of thousands of concert goers on the Natchez Bluff to his song “Are you ready for the Country” Sunday evening. Fans were more than ready for the country as they chanted “We want Hank,” in the hour before he came on stage.

When he exited stage left the fans continued to chant “We want Hank” as the man known as Bocephus headlined the Natchez Fourth of July celebration. Steve Earl and the Dukes took the stage along with The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and River Dan leading up to Hank Jr.’s performance.

