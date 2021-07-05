Salomon leads Natchez Golf Academy in July, Duncan Park Golf Course hosts

NATCHEZ — Duncan Park Golf Club superintendent Greg Brooking announced plans to host a Natchez Golf Academy at Duncan Park. Sports teaching professional Khater Salomon will lead the academy using his turn2blue program but with more intensity.

“It’s going to be intense,” Salomon said. “It will be an on-the-course scrimmage. It would be like an academy and is a lot more progressive than the children’s program. It will have novice player’s progress at a higher rate. The course will be combined with work on the driving range and on the course. Scrimmaging is to get the full feel of the golf course itself.”

This academy is for juniors only and will offer classes from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. five days a week, Monday to Friday throughout July. There is a minimum of four students per class. The cost of the class is $300 for a week, Salomon said.

Two hours will be spent in the morning orienting students with their swings on a driving range before taking an additional two hours to apply it on the course, he said. It is a program that will cover every aspect of golf, from the tee to the green and golf etiquette.

Salomon said the recommended age for the course is children 12 years and older. It would be beneficial for them to have the experience, he said. Scrimmaging in golf is to replicate shots, and scenarios players are faced with on the golf course. Situations you can not fully experience on the driving range, he said.

“You get the real feel of what it is like to duplicate what you practiced,”

Salomon said. “You take the same golf swing and bring it onto the golf course. You will build more familiarity with shots and get coaching every step of the way.”

To sign up for the class, visit Duncan Park Golf Course. If you have additional questions, you can call the course at 601-442-5955.