Alvin Lavon Curtis

Feb. 22, 1947 – July 1, 2021

GALVESTON, Texas — Alvin was born February 22, 1947, in Natchez, Mississippi, and transitioned to Heaven July 1, 2021, at age 74.

He was born the son of Abraham L. Curtis Sr. and Edna M. Curtis Phipps.

He graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1966 and served as student body president his senior year, later obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Nova Southeastern University. After high school, he worked for General Motors in Flint, Michigan and was drafted into the Army where he served 28 years until retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.

Alvin confessed hope in Jesus Christ at 9 and was baptized by Pastors W. S. Scott and Levi Millen. He served at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church until he moved to Flint, Michigan.

Alvin served in Korea and other countries while in the Army and received many accolades: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

But the best award of all was meeting his wife of 37 years, Lieutenant Vanessa Thompson Curtis. They traveled to many countries together and lived overseas. He found his passion in ministry as a bible study teacher and training deacons and had a commitment and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

After Army retirement, he moved his family to Galveston, TX and worked at University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). After retirement, he volunteered as a lay chaplain at UTMB.

He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brothers William and Robert Curtis, Stepfather George E. Phipps SR., Sister-In-Law Roberta Larry Phipps, stepbrothers and stepsisters, cousins (Mamie E. Lynch Johnson, Betty J. Curtis Holland, Velvia C. Lynch Simmons, and Ruby C. Lynch), grandparents Matthew J. Curtis and Zana E. Johnson Curtis, James A. Adams and Maggie Garner Adams, Neal C. Lynch and Emma Adams Lynch, nephew, Jason Lavon Phipps, mother-in-law Rebecca Thompson, aunt Edna Chapman, brother and sister-in-law Dan A. Mask Sr. and Ernestine Mask, and brother-in-law Richard Thompson.

Alvin leaves to cherish his memories: wife Vanessa, daughter Shannon, grandson Christopher, sons Donavan and Deidrick, daughter Pamela, sister Maggie L. Curtis of Natchez, brothers Ronnie T. Curtis (Lucy) of Houston, Texas, Michael S. Phipps of Natchez, Kenneth C. Phipps (Carrie) of San Antonio, Texas, uncle James Adams (Helen) of Flint, Michigan, aunt Mary Ruth Curtis Smith of Natchez, cousin Jake Lynch of Compton, California, cousin Geraldine Adams McElroy of Atlanta, sister-in-law Joyce Boone of Galveston, brothers-in-law Paul Thompson Sr. of Galveston, and Ronald Thompson of Houston, and other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation services will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX on Wednesday, July 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and funeral services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery (VA) on Thursday, July 8, at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.