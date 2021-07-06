Courthouse Records: July 6, 2021

Adams County

June 25-July 1

Civil suits:

DHS — Daryl Tucker.

DHS — Daryl Tucker.

DHS — Richie Jackson.

DHS — Damion Whittley.

DHS — Channing Lee.

DHS — Latedrick R. Browder.

DHS — Kennie Hannon.

DHS — Jehron Davis.

DHS — Markey Tyler.

DHS — Carlos Owens.

Estate of Harvey Morris.

DHS — Dmarcus Christmas.

DHS — Darius Butler.

DHS — Arinn Williams.

Estate of Craig Allen Bradford.

DHS — Hashin Bostic.

Divorces:

Destiny Warner v. Lawrence Warner.

Jasmine Sproulls and Terrence Sproulls. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Thomas Joseph Schwallie, 57, Bridgewater, N.J. to Susie Odell Ellis, 45, Natchez.

Millard John Sonnier Jr., 50, Baton Rouge, La. to Joyce Yvonne McNeil, 51, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

June 24-30

Kelcie M. Henderson to Ulric Minor, lot 38 Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Ethel M. Rhines to Vaker Properties, LLC, lot 51 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Robert P. Cauthen Jr. and Janet P. Cauthen to Ariel Coates, lot 2 Schleet Addition Revised.

Gordon G. Geter and Suzanne B. Geter to Homer Holmes and Sharta Tyms, lot 38 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Mary Grace Lowry Greer to Carlette Green Williams, land being a portion of lot 2 Locust Hill Plantation.

Quicken Loans, LLC to Natalie Lynn Dunn, lot 177 Montebello Subdivision.

Ethan Graves to Mark James, a 1.00 acre portion of lot 4 Cedar Grove Plantation.

Wallace B. Pyron a/k/a Bernie Pyron to Bedford Paul Elder, land beginning at a point which is the southeasterly corner of the intersection of St. Catherine Street and Fourth Street.

MidFirst Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 49 Etania Subdivision.

Devin West to Gwendolyn West, lot 13 of the Michael Smith Lots.

GG DW, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member, to August L. Dorsey, lots 32 and 33 Pineview Subdivision.

Joshua John Rusk and Berton Elem Rusk Sr. to Travis Wilbert Sheets and Jessica Danielle Wright Sheets, lot 127 Sandy Creek Estates.

C. Hayden Kaiser III and Barbara Brandon Kaiser to Marshall Reeve Gibson and Leona Kathleeen Gibson, lot 13 Glenwood Subdivision.

Byron M. McCarver and Tommie E. McCarver to Peyton C. Cavin and Melissa K. Jones, lot 164 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Byron M. McCarver and Tommie E. McCarver to John W. Middleton Jr. and Mitzi Ferguson Middleton, lot 165 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Danny H. Malone and Vicki L. Malone to Thomas L. Cotten Jr. and Angela Madge Cotten, lot 199 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Ben Bricken to White Holdings, LLC and Ben Bricken, land commencing at a point in the center of Cemetery Road.

Brian Powell to Terry Parker and Monisa Parker, lot 17 Sandy Creek Estates.

Russell Hale Williams to Jennifer J. McGivaren and Charles E. James III, lot 240 Montebello Subdivision.

Brenda Elizabeth Hale Williams to Jennifer J. McGivaren and Charles E. James III, lot 240 Montebello Subdivision.

Charles Lee Williams III to Jennifer J. McGivaren and Charles E. James III, lot 240 Montebello Subdivision.

Mortgages:

June 24-30

Ulric Minor and Shaneka Minor to Summit Funding, Inc., lot 38 Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Ariel Coates to Fidelity Bank, lot 51 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Homer Holmes to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 38 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Harold M. Hicks and Brenda D. Hicks to Home Point Financial Corporation, lot 2 of the subdivision of a portion of Home Point, being a portion of Forest Plantation.

Danny A. Young to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 9 Glendale Subdivision.

Bedford Paul Elder to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point which is the southeasterly corner of the intersection of St. Catherine Street and Fourth Street.

Glynn A. Laird Jr. and Melinda M. Laird to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 23 Hills Subdivision.

Marshall Reeve Gibson and Leona Kathleen Gibson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 13 Glenwood Subdivision.

Thomas L. Cotten Jr. and Angela Madge Cotten to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 199 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

John Lawrence Aubic and Janet Lynn Smith Aubic to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 13 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Patricia A. Lee to Broker Solutions, Inc. d/b/a New American Funding, lot 25 Southern Oaks.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 1

Civil cases:

None. (no court on Thursday, July 1)

Concordia Parish

June 25-July 1

Civil suits:

First Heritage Credit of Louisiana, LLC v. Samuel K. Crawford.

Concordia Parish School Employees Federal Credit Union v. Sam Henry Clay Thomas.

Concordia Parish School Employees Federal Credit Union v. Loretta Leonard.

Curator Fee v. Ora Grace Jackson.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Ora Grace Jackson.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Lois Diane Jackson Bridgewater.

Shirley Mason v. Michael North.

Ahsyria Williams (Minor) v. Michael North.

Shirley Mason v. Cajun Craft Sodas, LLC.

Shirley Mason v. Government Employees Insurance Company.

Tutorship of Ahsyria Williams.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC d/b/a Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Arteius Jefferson a/k/a Arteius Shanyese Jefferson.

Virgil F. Jackson Jr. v. Robert S. Trujillo.

Virgil F. Jackson Jr. v. Robert S. Trujillo.

Divorces:

Tashanda McNeal Conner v. Travis S. Conner.

Marriage license applications:

Gregory Lee Blair, 48, Ferriday to Celenda Latrese Burton, 49, Natchez, Miss.

Kevin Dewayne Reid, 43, Ridgecrest to Traci Renee Lacroix, 49, Ridgecrest.

Edward Chamberlain Graves, 50, Ferriday to Kimberly Ann Hoge, 54, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Lindsey Sykes to Charles Jordan, 3364 Louisiana Highway 569, Ferriday.

Bobby Eugene Smith to Benedra Monique Brooks, lot 9, Block No. 5, Woodland Subdivision.

Russell G. Wagoner Sr. to Rory Wagoner, 565 Louisiana Highway 131, Vidalia.

Ray Cater to Christopher Wagley, lot 12 Sycamore Plantation Subdivision.

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC to Sonali Investments, LLC, a 1.0 acre tract of lot 4 Minorca and Whitehall Plantations.

April Dawn Wiley to Vezina-Ferriday, LLC, lot 13, Block No. 2, Ferriday Development Company Addition.

KVCC Lake Properties, LLC to Wesley Stewart Bennett, part of lot 7 and the westerly corner of lot 6 Lower Spokane Plantation.

Olde River Developments, LLC to David Huff, lot 12 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Bennie Ray Loyd Jr. to Tabanika L. Chatman, lot 67, Unit 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Ginger Clem Maher to Bayou Gaming, Inc., lot 110 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Ginger Clem to Bayou Gaming, Inc., lot 154 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Ginger Clem to Bayou Gaming, Inc., lot 106 Belle Grove Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Benedra Monique Brooks to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 9, Block No. 5, Woodland Subdivision.

William S. Brown to Regions Bank, lot 15, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

Wesley Stewart Bennett to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, part of lot 7 and the westerly corner of lot 6 Lower Spokane Plantation.

Crystal Crofford to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 27126 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday.

Magnolia Proprety Enterprises, LLC to Delta Bank, lots 19-D and 20-D Jamar W. Adcock Subdivision.