Crime Reports: July 6, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Lee Vander Jackson, 55, 11 Shaw Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $351.00.

Arrests — Sunday

Ryan Garrett Porter, 39, 211 Holly Drive, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $500.00 on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and $750.00 on resisting or obstructing arrest charge.

Kimberly Allison Tims, 42, 57915 Martin Street, Plaquemine, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Ronnie Lee Thompson, 30, 583 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Jaheim Rashawn Johnson, 19, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Derrick Devonte Washington, 27, 125 Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shooting firearm in the city limits. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Michael Shawn Coon, 52, 665 Kingston Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al. (felony) and resisting or obstructing arrest (misdemeanor). No bond set on either charge.

Kedrick Jermaine Johnson, age not provided, 216 St. Charles Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Ebony Rachelle Prater, 34, 2881 Winnebago Street, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $542.00.

Eric Dwayne Dennis, 42, 92 Aldrich Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Corey S. Latham, 28, 256 Quitman Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Justin Albert Davis, 33, 15 South Circle Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Darrell Darnell Ross, 39, 9 Roundale Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and willful trespassing. Bond set at $500.00 on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and $750.00 on willful trespassing charge.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop at MLK Snowballs.

Traffic stop at Blue Sky.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Theft on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Creek Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Steirs Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Shots fired on Rickman Street.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Lafayette Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Home Hardware.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on North Circle Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Darreonte Glover, 19, 27 West Wilderness Road, on charge of burglary – all but dwelling. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Michael Lickliter, 37, 107 Pecan Way, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Rand Road.

Threats on Southmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Steam Plant Road.

Intelligence report at Greenwood Subdivision.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Arrest on North Broadway Street.

Property damage on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on Old Meadville Road.

Intelligence report on Horseshoe Drive.

Suspicious activity on West Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Montrell M. Tennessee, 31, 1365 Louisiana 900, Ferriday, on charges of 2nd degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon.

Melvin Keontay Cooke, 29, 318 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, on two counts of 2nd degree murder, two counts of possessing a firearm while possessing controlled substances, one count of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute within 100 feet of a school. Manufacturing schedule Identity theft, monetary instrument abuse.

Arrests — Sunday

Rezon King, 21, 424 Morgan Town Road, Natchez, on charge of Possession of Marijuana.

Christy Woods, 44315 Audubon Acres, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Arrests — Saturday

Thomas R. Traylon, 23, 681 Linuceum Church Road, Pollock, on charges of Driving While Intoxicated 1st offense.

Samuel L. Edwards, 58, 2050 Louisiana 65, Ferriday, on charges of careless operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Arrests — Friday

Caurtnai Crisha Hill, 33, 10815 Downey Drive, Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, on charges of theft greater than $750

Artice Reshad McCray, 31, 111 Pasternack Street, Ferriday, on charges of two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on US 84

Medical call on Dogwood Street

Reports — Monday

Medical emergency on Louisiana 569

Fire on Lincoln Avenue

Attempted crime on US 84

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle

Medical call on Circle Drive

Disturbance on Black Bayou Road

Auto Accident on John Dale Drive

Welfare check on Sage Road

Possession of Stolen property on Concordia Avenue

Auto theft on Airport Road

Medical call on Camellia street

Disturbance on 5th street

Miscellaneous call on Griffin Street

Reports — Sunday

Loose horses on Doty Road

Suspicious person on Wall Street

Medical call on Minorca Road

Criminal damage to property on Sage Road

Auto accident on Fisherman Drive

Disturbance on 5th Street

Nuisance animals on National Guard Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Loud music on Levens Addition Road

Auto accident on Eagle Road

Medical call on Lynnwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Disturbance on Audubon Acres Circle

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 909

Domestic call on Spruce Street

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Auto theft on Louisiana 569

Criminal damage to property on Shady Lane

Hit and run on Carter Street

Fire on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Louisiana 569

Auto accident on Kentucky Avenue

Fire on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Stephens Road

Noise complaint on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Auto theft on First Street

Shots fired on Eagle Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 568

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Sycamore Street

Auto accident on US 84

Theft on Pearl Street

Theft on Airport Road

Auto accident on 7th street

Missing person on Doty Road

Theft on Hammett Addition Circle

Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road

Fire on Biglane Road

Medical call on N Grove Drive

Auto Accident on Fisherman Drive