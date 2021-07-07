VIDALIA — Funeral services for Marilyn Williams-Hunter, 50, of Ferriday, La., who passed June 29, 2021, in Vidalia, La., will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Greater Mt. Carmel M.B.C., Vidalia, with Pastor Raymond Riley officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

A closed casket visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Marilyn William-Hunter was born July 28, 1970, Natchez, the daughter of Joseph Bell and Maggie Williams. She was a native of Vidalia. Marilyn was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Carmel M.B.C. She was a graduate of Northeast University, Monroe, La. She successfully opened the first technical school in Vidalia, MS-LOU Phlebotomist. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, eating, shopping, family time and loved her New Orleans Saints. She was a member of Rosewood Chapter #65, O.E.S.P.H.A. and Fidelity Court #20 Heriones of Jericho.

She is preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Paul Taylor, Joseph Bell, Jr.; one sister, Virginia Rogers.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her loving memories to her mother, Maggie Williams; her husband, Anthony Hunter, Sr, Ferriday; two sons, Anthony Litt (Jonquille), both of Vidalia, Antwan Hunter; one step-son, Anthony Hunter, Jr., both of Ferriday, LA; two grandchildren, Kailyn Litt, Brody Jamison, five brothers, James Taylor (Shirley), Chauncey Bell, Sr., all of Vidalia, Darnell Taylor, Natchez, Samuel Taylor (Nordesia), Roxie, Eric Bell (Deloris), Baton Rouge, La.; seven sisters, Yvonne Williams, Donna Taylor, both of Vidalia, La., Debra Taylor, Beatrice Taylor, both of Natchez, Karen Millicks, Linda Bell, both of Alexandria, La., Brenda Bell-Collins, Mesquite, TX; special cousins, Lamecca Hueing, Shandria Hewing, Ridgecrest, La., Monique Jefferson (Stephen), Vidalia; special friends, Tommie Dotson, Vidalia, Peggy Bacon, Natchez, Linda Thomas, Little Rock, AR; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

