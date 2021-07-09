March 19, 1957 – July 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Andrew Lee Jackson, 64, of Alexandria, La., who departed this earthly life on July 2, 2021, at his residence will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Earnest Ford officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

Mr. Andrew was born on March 19, 1957, in Natchez to Wilson and Geneva Jackson.

He served honorably in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Jackson.

Andrew leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Geneva; children: Bashaun J. “BJ” Jackson, Bianca (Joe Sr.) Rivera, Brandon Jackson, Latecha Walton, and Tavarse Walton; a host of grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister, Annette Lyons; and two brothers, Randle (Patricia) Fleming and Van Jackson.

Pallbearers will be Michelle Elery, Arthur Williams, Andrew Smith, Lawrence Elery, Richard Page and Lee Dixon.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.