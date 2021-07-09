Crime Reports: July 9, 2021
Published 7:49 pm Friday, July 9, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Thursday
Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, 1037 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy. No bond set.
Tony Wayne Holmes, 36, 27 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.
Arrests — Wednesday
Brandon Rayshawn Thompson, 29, 62 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. No bond set.
Donald Ray Thompson, age not provided, 62 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. No bond set.
Arrests — Tuesday, July 6
Kyser Nathan Edwards, 33, 7 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of careless driving, failure to yield right of way, improper equipment, tag expired, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. No bond set on any of the charges.
Reports — Friday
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on King Circle.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop at Walmart.
Reports — Thursday
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
False alarm on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Myrtle Avenue.
Civil matter on Holly Drive.
Intelligence report on Anderson Drive.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Broadway Street.
False alarm on Pecanwood Drive.
Burglary on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Trespassing on St. Catherine Street.
Suspicious activity on Deer Lake Road.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.
Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Malicious mischief on Coventry Road.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Wall Street.
Two traffic stops on Maple Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Shots fired on Beaumont Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Simple assault on Hillcrest Road.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Wisteria Lane.
Warrant/affidavit on Opal Drive.
Threats on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on South Clifton Avenue.
Property damage on State Street.
Sexual assault/rape on North Circle Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Two accidents on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Main Street.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Accident on Homochitto Street.
Theft on Reed Street.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
False alarm on Old Meadow Road.
Fight in progress on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.
Intelligence report on East Oak Street.
Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Adams County
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 20, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.
Reports — Friday
Intelligence report on King Circle.
Reports — Thursday
Intelligence report on Anderson Drive.
Suspicious activity on Deer Lake Road.
Malicious mischief on Coventry Road.
Simple assault on Hillcrest Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Wednesday
Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.
Accident on Wisteria Lane.
Warrant/affidavit on Opal Drive.
Property damage on State Street.
Sexual assault/rape on North Circle Drive.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Theft on Reed Street.
False alarm on Old Meadow Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Tiffany Leigh-Hickman Cain, 42, 1103 Pecan Street, Vidalia, on a P&P hold violation.
Triston Dion Valentine, 22, 482 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of battery of a dating partner, cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.
Manley Walden, 67, 102 Walden Lane, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Lamark C. James, 45, 102 Ferriday, Drive, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Clark Drive
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Unwanted person on Mimosa Street
Medical call on Carter Street
Theft on Airport Road
Medical call on Clinton Street
Juvenile problem on County Meadows Road
Theft on Sage Road
Medical call on Grove Street
Auto theft on Stephens Road
Medical call on Airport Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Miscellaneous call on BJ Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Watson Alley
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Disturbance on Brooks Street
Criminal damage to property on Doty Road
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Alarms on US 84
Reports — Wednesday
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Auto Accident on Louisiana 15
Unwanted person on Westlake Drive
Nuisance animals on Campbell Drive
Theft on Mimosa Drive
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Loose horses on Southside Drive
Medical call on Kyle Road
Loose horses on Jones Street
Theft on Louisiana 3202
Medical call on Mississippi River
Theft on Pecan Street
Loose Horses on Fisherman Drive
Auto accident on US 84
Theft on US 84
Threats on Louisiana 128
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Alarms on US84
Water leak on Evening Star Alley