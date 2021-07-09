Crime Reports: July 9, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, 1037 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy. No bond set.

Tony Wayne Holmes, 36, 27 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandon Rayshawn Thompson, 29, 62 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. No bond set.

Donald Ray Thompson, age not provided, 62 Minor Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday, July 6

Kyser Nathan Edwards, 33, 7 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of careless driving, failure to yield right of way, improper equipment, tag expired, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. No bond set on any of the charges.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Myrtle Avenue.

Civil matter on Holly Drive.

Intelligence report on Anderson Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Pecanwood Drive.

Burglary on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on Deer Lake Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Coventry Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Two traffic stops on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shots fired on Beaumont Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Hillcrest Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Wisteria Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Opal Drive.

Threats on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on South Clifton Avenue.

Property damage on State Street.

Sexual assault/rape on North Circle Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Theft on Reed Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Old Meadow Road.

Fight in progress on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Xavier Lamon Jenkins, 20, 21 Village Square Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Anderson Drive.

Suspicious activity on Deer Lake Road.

Malicious mischief on Coventry Road.

Simple assault on Hillcrest Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

Accident on Wisteria Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Opal Drive.

Property damage on State Street.

Sexual assault/rape on North Circle Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Reed Street.

False alarm on Old Meadow Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tiffany Leigh-Hickman Cain, 42, 1103 Pecan Street, Vidalia, on a P&P hold violation.

Triston Dion Valentine, 22, 482 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of battery of a dating partner, cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.

Manley Walden, 67, 102 Walden Lane, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Lamark C. James, 45, 102 Ferriday, Drive, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Clark Drive

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Unwanted person on Mimosa Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on Airport Road

Medical call on Clinton Street

Juvenile problem on County Meadows Road

Theft on Sage Road

Medical call on Grove Street

Auto theft on Stephens Road

Medical call on Airport Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on BJ Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Watson Alley

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Disturbance on Brooks Street

Criminal damage to property on Doty Road

Medical call on Vidalia Drive

Alarms on US 84

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Unwanted person on Westlake Drive

Nuisance animals on Campbell Drive

Theft on Mimosa Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Loose horses on Southside Drive

Medical call on Kyle Road

Loose horses on Jones Street

Theft on Louisiana 3202

Medical call on Mississippi River

Theft on Pecan Street

Loose Horses on Fisherman Drive

Auto accident on US 84

Theft on US 84

Threats on Louisiana 128

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Alarms on US84

Water leak on Evening Star Alley