NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Margaret Anne Berdon Allmand, 93, who died July 8, 2021 at Adams County Nursing Center will be at Assumption Catholic Church Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m. with Father Scott Thomas officiating.

Burial will be in the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Greeting of guests is 2 p.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Allmand was born October 4, 1927, in Natchez to Albert Charles, Jr. and Bernice Smith Berdon. She was a 1945 graduate of Natchez High School. She graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in business education and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

For 16 years she was employed as an Executive Secretary to management at International Paper Company. She later taught Business Education at North and South Natchez High Schools for 24 years, retiring in 1992. Mrs. Allmand was a member of St. Mary Basilica where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Earlier, she was active in the Altar Society, Flower Guild, Repast Angels and a Eucharistic Minister to the sick. She was a member of the Natchez Garden Club and served on the City Historic Preservation Commission for 15 years and belonged to many other civic organizations.

Mrs. Allmand was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years; Fred “Wink” Allmand and two sisters; Bernice Mae Berdon and Alberta Charlotte Cupit.

Survivors include two sons; Fred Walter Allmand, Jr. of Magdeburg, Germany and Christopher Berdon Allmand (Debbie) of Silver Springs, FL, two daughters; Courtney Allmand Oglesby of Tuscaloosa, AL and Eden Allmand Pickle-Clark (Rick) of Rossville, TN, four grandchildren, Howell Kyle Oglesby and Anna Oglesby Kniphfer (Andrew) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Sarah Melissa Allmand and Madeleine Guenevere Allmand of Asheville, NC, two great-grandchildren; Emma Elise Kniphfer and Luke Cotter Kniphfer of Tuscaloosa, AL and a host of cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Basilica Preservation or to a charity of choice.

