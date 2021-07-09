Toxie Burnette

Nov. 21, 1934 – July 8, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Toxie “Billy Joe” Burnette, 86, of Vidalia, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. with Bro. Chris Haney officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Billy Joe was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1934, in Lawrence County and passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Bogue Chitto. Billy Joe retired after 45 years of service with International Paper and worked for Vidalia Police Dept. as Humane Officer. He loved Fishing, Hunting, Mowing Grass, Watching Westerns and spending time with his family and friends. Billy Joe was a Loyal friend whose word was his honor.

He is preceded in death by his parents Texie Boyd and Byron Burnette; wife Jo Brady Burnette; daughter Carolyn Roth; sister Grace Rushing and grandson Brandon Burnette.

He is survived by his son Vernon Burnette and his wife Stephanie of Bouge Chitto; daughter Lynn Burnette and fiancé Troy Vernon of Vidalia, La.; grandson Justin Burnette and his wife Annie; granddaughter Kyla Smith and her husband Trent; granddaughter Ashley Holmes and her husband Mike; grandson Jacob Brown; grandson Zack Brown and his wife Taylor; grandson Dakota Mooney; granddaughter Crystal Haney and her husband Chris; granddaughter Bethany Strickland and her husband Michael; grandson Ricky Roth and his wife Emmaleigh and son-in-law Richard Roth. He is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Vidalia Fire Chief Johnny Evans and the Vidalia Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until service time on Saturday, July 10, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.