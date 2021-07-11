Barbecue: America at its best

By Jennie Guido

Pulled pork, slow-cooked brisket, ribs, and more. Baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, or deviled eggs.

Nothing gets more American than a plate of barbecued meat and all of the fixings and sides, and Natchez does seem to have quite the selection of BBQ in town. Three of them take center stage with their pits’ offerings.

For 25 years, Pig Out Inn has been at the forefront of our BBQ-loving palettes here in town. It’s a place that is well known for the aroma of burnt ends making its way through Downtown just in time for lunch, the wall of the South that you will find when you step inside the door, and some of the best smoked meats this side of the River.

I’ll be honest; I’m not much for pork.

Yes, I’ll add bacon to a salad in a flash and can’t get enough BLTs throughout the summer; but pork just doesn’t always sit well with me. However, when I go to Pig Out, I only get the pulled pork.

And their sides. Oh my! The potato salad is unlike any other I’ve had with its dill and almost ranch-like taste. The beans have just the right amount of smoky flavor. Plus, no one has a macaroni salad like that in town, and it’s a must every time I go. Keep up the good work Katie and Bubba McCabe! We’re fans.

Another option in town can be found under the hill at The Camp. I love each of their sliders that they offer on the menu, and (once again) their pulled pork is just scrumptious. With those crispy fried onion straws on top with a hint of heat in the sauce, it’s pure heaven in each and every bite. I also enjoy their Pulled Pork Quesadilla. Maybe it’s the delicious cheese melted inside and topping it with a little BBQ sauce.

Finally, you can’t mention BBQ without talking about Moo’s. There is very little on their menu that we don’t like. Their burgers are fantastic. The salads are good, too. My parents are obsessed with their ribs. They simply fall off the bone. The brisket is divine and never a miss when you order it. Plus, if you order the BBQ Chicken Plate, you can have leftovers (if someone doesn’t get a hold of it first).

The truth is … I may actually like pork after all as long as it’s barbecued.

Jennie Guido writes a weekly column for The Natchez Democrat.