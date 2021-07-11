Flames destroy Vidalia United Methodist church early Sunday morning

Area firefighters have been called to a large fire at the Vidalia United Methodist Church in Oak Street Sunday morning.

Paul Allred of the Vidalia Fire Department said a cause for the fire had not been determined as of Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the church just after 5 a.m. and by then it was already fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof, he said.

No other structures around the building were damaged. One firefighter from the Concordia Parish Fire District had been treated by ambulance on scene as a result of battling the fire and no other injuries have been reported, Allred said.

Floyd Gardner, who lives in the neighborhood, sent these videos that he took early Sunday morning shortly after 5 a.m. of the sanctuary engulfed in flames.

Less than an hour later, only the brick walls from the building’s sanctuary were left standing as firefighters put out hot spots in the building.

The Natchez Democrat will have more information as it becomes available.