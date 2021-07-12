Pearlie Everett Terrell

April 15, 1932 – July 9, 2021

Funeral services for Mr. Pearlie Everett “Pete” Terrell will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Providence Baptist Church in Meadville at 4 p.m. with burial to follow in the church Cemetery. Rev. Cletus Moak and Rev. Herman Aldridge will be officiating the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Providence Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.

Pearlie Everett “Pete” Terrell, was born on April 15, 1932, and passed from his earthly life on July 9, 2021, at the age of 89.

Pete was born to Betty Elizabeth Jones Terrell and William Pearlie Terrell in Eddiceton. In 1951 Pete joined the local National Guard that was mobilized during the Korean War. In 1953 Pete returned home and went to work at International Paper in Natchez where he went on to retire after 40 years of service. Pete and Jessie married in April of 1955. On February 16, 1956, they welcomed a daughter Sherri Marie and on March 24, 1959, welcomed a son Mickey Everett who they both loved and cherished dearly.

Pete and Jessie made their home in Knoxville where he was an avid welder, gardener, cattle farmer, do no g lover and would raise anything with feathers that flew.

Mr. Pete was a loving husband, father, brother-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was an active member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir and served as a training union teacher for many years.

Survivors include his wife and best friend of 66 years, Jessie Marie; daughter Sherri Marie Terrell; son Mickey Everett Terrell and wife Sandy; two Granddaughters Kristen Temple and Amber Jordan and husband Chad; Grandson Eli Mickey Terrell; two Great Granddaughter’s Isabella Taylr Jordan, and May Harper Lott; Great Grandson Brantley Allen Jordan. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and very special friends who were family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his siblings and their spouses, Nettie Jones Cater and husband Henry; James Willie Terrell and wife Helen; Edgar “Hank” Terrell; Gladys Terrell Bass and husband Hollis; Hattie Terrell McFarland and husband John Wesley; granddaughter Laura Elizabeth Terrell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The love he showed for the Lord, his family and his friends will shine on through them.

