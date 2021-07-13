Crime reports: July 14, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Dantavius Watson, 31, 25 ½ East Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of controlled substances: between 11-30 grams or between 21-40 dosage units, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set on any of those charges.

Arrests — Sunday

Jamecia Thomas, 27, 313-A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Kemon Dewayne Lewis, 21, 200 Smith Lane, Ferriday, on charges of false information or identification to law enforcement officer and stalking – cyberstalking. Fine set at $750.00 for false information or identification to law enforcement officer charge and $50,000 on cyberstalking charge.

Dantasia McGuire, 24, 318 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Fine set at $750.00.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Anthony James Corey, 34, 105 Ford Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, speeding on state highway, motor vehicle violation – no license, and child endangerment. Released on $2,500 bond.

Clifton Alexander Walker, 58, 3 Dale Court, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no seat belt, and child endangerment. Released on $1,500 bond.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Elijah K. White, 279 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on warrant for other agency.

Arrests — Sunday

Edward G. Nichols, 61, 298 Nichols Road, Jonesville, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts.

Arrests — Saturday

Damion D. Henderson Jr. 21, 100 Lee Street, Ferriday, on charges of an aggravated flight from an officer off road.

Arrests — Friday

Benny Ray Brandenburg, 44, 257 Stephens Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, P&P hold violation.

Lakeitha Shanti Felton, 31, 97 MLK, Fayette, on charges of Identity Theft.

Jimmy Wilkinson II, 20, 1645 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges of simple assault and simple theft.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Mathew Raymond Blount, 20, 300 Holly Drive, Natchez, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Samuel Elliott McKee, 30, 1317 Pricedale Drive, Bogue Chitto, on charges of possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule III, possession of firearm while in possession of controlled substances.

Tomika Nicole Drane, 42, 133 Graves Street, Wisner, on charges of theft, possession of schedule II drugs and bench warrants for failure to appear.