David Vaughn

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Nov. 27, 1960 – June 29, 2021

Funeral services for Elder David Vaughn, 60, of Ferriday, LA were held Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Saint James Baptist Church in Frogmore, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will be held at a later date at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez.

Mr. Vaughn, son of Willie and Louise Webb Vaughn, was born in Natchez and died at the Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday. He was a painter. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was ordained as a minister of the gospel 2006. He was the pastor of the Doty Road Apostolic Faith Church in Ferriday. He was a Christian family man, dedicated husband and father.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Diane Collins Vaughn of Ferriday; one daughter, Felicia Scott Partman of McComb; five sisters, Mary Murray and her husband, Robert of Vidalia, LA; Julia Vaughn of New Orleans; Dallas M. Johnson and Elizabeth Burke and her husband, Paul all of Natchez; Gertrude Vaughn of Jackson; five brothers, James Vaughn of Lafayette, La.; Charles Vaughn and his wife, Glenda of New Orleans; Roger Vaughn and his wife, Dorothy of Natchez; Willie Vaughn and his wife, Cheryl of Memphis, Tenn.; Willie Vaughn Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev.; five grandchildren, one godchild, two god-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Elder Vaughn is preceded in death by his parents; a niece Louise Vaughn.

