April 8, 1936 – July 8, 2021

A funeral mass for Elizabeth Anne Giadrosich, 85, who died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Adams County Nursing Center will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church with the Reverend Mark Shoffner officiating.

Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at Assumption Catholic Church.

Anne was born April 8, 1936, in St. Charles Parish Louisiana to Eva Jones LeBlanc and Pierre Clarence LeBlanc.

She was a graduate of Cathedral School. Anne was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, cooking, and gardening. She was a member of St. Mary Basilica, where she was a mass coordinator and volunteer in the church office for many years.

She is survived by her brothers, William LeBlanc and Jeff Sayers; nieces, Denise Stinson (Paul), Monica Mayo (Monty); nephew, Henry LeBlanc, Jr. (Tina), and may other family and friends.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carl Edward Giadrosich, her sisters, Sylvia Lowery and Nancy Lewis, and brother, Henry Edward LeBlanc, Sr.

Pallbearers include Johnny Junkin, Phillip Zuccaro, Henry LeBlanc, Jr., and Monty Mayo.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff at Adams County Nursing Center.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Basilica or Cathedral School.

