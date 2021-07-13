Aug. 12, 1939 – July 12, 2021

Graveside services for Frank Wilson Grantham, 81, of Ridgecrest, La., will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Frank Grantham was born on Saturday, August 12, 1939, in Leesville, La., and passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 in Ridgecrest, La. Frank worked for Scarborough Oil Field Supply Co. for 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and George Grantham; wife- Doris Grantham; brother- Garland Grantham; sister- Marjorie Stephens; sister- Claria Cater.

He is survived by: sister- Mildred Maher; son- Mike Grantham and his wife Rebecca; son- Kenneth Grantham and his wife Delisa; grandson- Jason Grantham and his wife Natali; grandson- Quincy Grantham and his wife Candy; granddaughter- Lissa Hopkins and her husband Ben; granddaughter- Naomi Grantham; four great-granddaughters- Kamdyn Grantham, Nora Grantham, Henlee Hopkins and Alyssa Grantham. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jason Grantham, Quincy Grantham, Rodney Grantham, Scotty Goodman, Ben Hopkins and Richard Grantham.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Wilson, Quinn Sowell and Jimmy Wilkinson.

