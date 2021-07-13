Aug. 26, 2020 – July 27, 2021

Funeral services for Jimmy Darnell Lewis, 10 months, of Ferriday, were held Monday, July 12, 2021, at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday. Burial followed at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Pastor Jennie Kimble officiated.

The infant was born in Natchez, the son of Jimmy Beverly and Keisha Lewis and died at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

