Leonia Morrison Bradley

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Leonia Stevenson Bradley, 93, of Natchez, who died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at the Watkins Street Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Leonia was born November 24, 1927, the daughter of Louise Morrison and Frank Wolfe. Mrs. Bradley attended school and was a housewife. She enjoyed reading, watching television and taking long rides.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Bradley Sr., daughter Wililena Bradley and son Leon Bradley, Jr.

Mrs. Bradley leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Lorne Bradley; daughters, Leona M. Johnson (Arthur), Lana Brown, Charissa Tousant (Alex), Zelda Chatman, Yolanda Bradley, and Madie Johnson(Willie); one sister Vera Wilkins; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

